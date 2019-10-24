Connecticut pilot of helicopter that crashed in Las Vegas has died

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The pilot of a helicopter that crashed in Red Rock Canyon has died from injuries suffered during a hard landing near SR159 on Wednesday afternoon. Nevada Highway Patrol says the pilot is a 53-year-old man with a Connecticut ID card.

According to Nevada High Patrol Southern Command the crash happened at SR 159 near the Red Rock Canyon Visitor Center. Witnesses that spoke to 8 News Now said the helicopter crashed approximately 20 feet off the road.

The witnesses spoke to 8 News Now Sasha Loftis, who say they saw the helicopter go down, provided first aid, called 911 and waited for first responders to arrive. The two people aboard the helicopter were both transported by ground to UMC, one died and the other remains in critical condition. The second victim — a man in his late 20’s — is said to be “still alive, but not doing well.”

State Route 159 will remain closed in both directions for safety reasons as chances of a fire igniting remain high due to gasoline present on board the helicopter where a battery is still connected. SR159 is expected to remain closed through Thursday at 12 p.m.

For residents of the area and or people camping in the Blue Diamond area will need to take the alternate route via SR 160.

In a statement, the Federal Aviation Administration confirmed that the helicopter was a Robinson R-44 and that it “crashed under unknown circumstances near Red Rock.”

According the FAA registry, the helicopter is registered to Binner Enterprises LLC in Henderson.

