Caught on bodycam: Connecticut Police perform CPR on unresponsive driver in rainstorm

WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) – Connecticut State police captured the moment they saved the life of a limousine driver after he lost consciousness early Friday morning on I-91 Northbound in Windsor.

Around 6:34 a.m., State Police Troop H received a call from a passenger in the limousine. The vehicle had been traveling in the HOV lane when the driver reportedly had a medical event. It caused the driver to lose consciousness, and he became unresponsive.

Troopers were dispatched and responded to the scene. They found the driver had no pulse and was not breathing. Responders immediately moved the individual out of the car and initiated CPR.

Bodycam footage shows the crew out in the highway performing CPR on the patient as it was pouring rain.

Connecticut State Police shared this footage.

Once EMS arrived, troops continued to assist. A pulse was soon detected in the ambulance, though the driver was still not breathing on his own. Windsor EMS advised that both medics should remain with the patient. EMS also requested that a trooper drive the ambulance to Hartford Hospital.

The first responders agreed so that EMS personnel could remain with the patient to provide medical care. The driver was admitted to Hartford Hospital, where he now remains under the care of medical staff.

Commanding Officers of the Troopers are recommending the responding crew for the agency’s Lifesaving Medal.