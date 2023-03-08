MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Post Mall in Milford announced it is initiating a parental guidance program for teens starting this weekend.

The policy will require teens under 17 to be supervised by a parent or guardian over 21 on Saturdays after 4 p.m. One adult can only supervise four youths and security can ask mall go-ers to see a state ID or driver’s license to verify age.

The mall first initiated the policy after a brawl at the mall in 2019, but now the mall is reactivating the program ahead of spring break.

“There [were] people running it was chaos and when you see people running and screaming, you just run the same direction because you don’t know what’s going on,” said Sam Montes, a store manager at the Connecticut Post Mall.

The mall has brought the policy back every holiday season since.

With spring break coming and students off employees want to make sure Connecticut Post Mall is a friendly place for families. And now due to a growing number of unsupervised youth at the mall, they are initiating it for the spring break vacation.

Montes said the parental guidance program worked when it was first initiated in 2019.

“After that we didn’t have any more fights at the mall, I was there for a few months after and it was pretty chill, no one came and fight after,” Montes said.

A spokesperson for the Connecticut Post Mall said it’s an attempt to restore confidence and bring back shoppers that may have been intimidated by the large groups.

“I think it’s a great idea as a parent of a young child obviously we want everybody to have fun, but we really want it to be family-friendly and safe so we can feel more comfortable,” said Sarah Woods, a Milfordm other.

The Connecticut Post Mall is private property employees can ask anyone to leave at any time. It is unknown how long the policy will be in effect, but it begins this Saturday.