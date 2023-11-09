NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A co-host of 99.1 PLR’s Chaz and AJ in the Morning will spend 24 hours locked inside a tiny glass box at the McDermott Chevrolet and Lexus of New Haven to raise money for charity.

AJ, the radio show co-host will also be forced to listen to “It’s a Small World,” on repeat for the entire time.

AJ got into the box at 9 a.m. on Thursday and will come out at 9 a.m. on Friday.

The annual event raises money for five state charities that serve children in need.

Chaz and AJ have been participating in a toy drive since 2004 and have raised more than $2 million for local charities.

The Chaz and AJ McDermott Chevrolet and Lexus of New Haven Toy Drive will be held on Dec. 8 at Jordans Furniture in New Haven.

“Let’s raise the most money for this event ever! Let’s help these kids have a happy holiday,” AJ said.

Those interested in donating can do so at WPLR.com.