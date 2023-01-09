(WTNH) – A new report released by WalletHub revealed that Connecticut is one of the best states to raise a family in 2023.

Families choose to move to different states for better schools, financial challenges or the desire to change settings.

WalletHub compared the 50 states across key indicators of family-friendliness. The data looked at the median annual family income to housing affordability to the unemployment rate.

Here are the top ten best states to raise a family, according to WalletHub:

Massachusetts Minnesota New York North Dakota Vermont New Hampshire New Jersey Nebraska Iowa Connecticut

According to the data, the worst state to raise a family is Mississippi.

To see the full report, click here.