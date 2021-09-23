Connecticut ranked third safest state during COVID-19

Personal protective equipment in a hospital during the pandemic, 2020 (Nexstar)

(WTNH)– Wallethub ranks Connecticut as the third-safest state during the pandemic.

According to WalletHub, 55% of the population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and vaccination is one of the key essentials for getting the economy back on track.

To rank the states, WalletHub compared all 50 states and the District of Columbia across five main topics; rates of COVID-19 transmission, positive testing, hospitalizations, death, and vaccination.

Connecticut is ranked third, following Massachusetts and Vermont.

Throughout WalletHub’s statistics, Connecticut is ranked fourth for high vaccination rates, fourth for low positive testing rates, third for low hospitalization rates, and seventh for death rates.

To view the full article, go to wallethub.com