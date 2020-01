(WTNH) — It may not come as a surprise, but Connecticut is getting a failing grade when it comes to driving.

A new report by WalletHub, says Connecticut comes in near the bottom of the 50 states ranking at number 40.

Researchers looked at traffic, safety ownership and maintenance costs. Hawaii was ranked as the worst state at number 50. The top three best states for driving are Iowa at number one followed by Tennessee and North Carolina.