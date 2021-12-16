Connecticut Red Cross volunteers assist with tornado relief in Kentucky

MAYFIELD, KENTUCKY – DECEMBER 13: In this aerial view, crews clear the rubble at the Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory after it was destroyed by a tornado three days prior, on December 13, 2021 in Mayfield, Kentucky. Multiple tornadoes struck several Midwest states in the late evening on December 10, causing widespread destruction and multiple fatalities. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Conn. (WTNH) — Volunteers in Connecticut are offering a hand to those in Kentucky who are suffering following the deadly tornadoes that ripped through six states last weekend.

The Red Cross is working to get volunteers and supplies out to those areas that have seen the most devastation. Four members of the Connecticut American Red Cross are in Kentucky supporting the tornado relief efforts.

One Connecticut man, Joe Apicelli, has been with the CT Red Cross since 2005.

“In the middle of a disaster such as these tornadoes, we are in such a unique position as volunteers to come across the country and arrive in Kentucky and reach out and give emotional and physical support to these poor people that have been destroyed in seconds from this tornado,” Apicelli told WTNH.

Apicelli explained that the challenge right now is getting supplies to the people in need, and at the very least, having their basic needs met, noting that “everything else is gonna take a long time.”

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear says he is thankful for all the support his state has received in the wake of last weekend’s devastating tornadoes. The storm also caused destruction in Tennessee, Arkansas, Illinois, and Missouri, and Mississippi.

“We and some communities here, like Mayfield, will be dealing with this for months yet to come,” Beshear said in a statement.

The federal government will cover one hundred percent of the cost of all emergency work for the next 30 days as the state continues the long recovery. 600 National Guard members have been deployed across 18 hard hit counties. FEMA provided generators and over 38,000 gallons of water. Additionally, 24,000 meals and tens of thousands of cots and blankets have been delivered to those in need.

Hundreds of families are now being sheltered in state park facilities. Cell phone providers and power companies are currently working to restore service.

At this time, the Red Cross is not accepting donations of food, household items, or clothing because they cannot be distributed by their teams. Financial donations are the quickest and best way to get help to those who need it most. Click here to donate.