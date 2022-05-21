MADISON, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut residents are taking advantage of the summer weather by flocking to local swimming and outdoor spots.

Temperatures reached the mid-90s in much of the state on Saturday, leading to chairs and umbrellas lined up for miles down Hammonasset Beach State Park.

“We’ve been hibernating for too long,” said New Haven resident Lysie Rodriguez, who was at Hammonasset. “If it’s not raining, it’s cold, if it’s not cold, the weather’s just not right. But today is the perfect weather.”

Other popular spots throughout Connecticut reached capacity today, including Harkness Memorial State Park, Rocky Neck State Park, Silver Sands State Park, and Millers Pond State Park.

Despite the hot weather, the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection warns that the water hasn’t quite caught up. Water temperature may be in the low 50s, and if you’re in it too long, it may lead to hypothermia.

There are no lifeguards on beach shores until Memorial Day Weekend.