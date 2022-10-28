(WTNH) – On October 29, 2012, the state watched as Hurricane Sandy approached southern New Jersey. While the center of the storm was almost 200 miles away, the impact was unforgettable here in Connecticut.

From East Haven to Milford, and in Fairfield, the shoreline and infrastructure have forever changed.

It was at this time 10 years ago, we were bracing for Hurricane Sandy. Mandatory evacuations were ordered along the shoreline. Governor Dannel Malloy closed all roads to non-emergency vehicles for the first time since the Blizzard of ’78.

As Sandy pushed onshore, the water did as well. Nine-foot storm surge was reported from New Haven to Bridgeport, while 10 to 12-foot waves crashed along Fairfield Beach. Those waves forced Joseph Mauro and Dave Levenduski to leave their homes.

“We could see the water coming up over the sand,” Mauro said. “I left because there was nothing left to do here. We took the trucks and cars and everything.”

“The waves were so high and intense, it got underneath my house and knocked my house off the foundation,” Levenduski said. “My house was sitting like this and my neighbor’s house on the corned ended up in the marshland.”

In total, six homes were washed out to sea, 24 were condemned, and 3,000 were damaged.

“These two were lost, his was lost, mine was condemned,” Levenduski said.

Two new raised homes sit on the lot where three were destroyed by Sandy. After the water receded and the sand was cleared from the roads, many shoreline residents opted to have their houses raised off the ground.

“I was able to work with FEMA and the town of East Haven, and I was able to raise it as it is now and keep my original home,” Levenduski said.

While their roads in East Haven and Fairfield still flood at times, their homes are protected for now.

Until the next big storm, Levenduski and Mauro share the same sentiment.

“We’re just going to hope for the best and hope it never happens again,” Mauro said.