Connecticut SAT numbers stay steady, show race gap

News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Newly released results of the Connecticut SAT School Day show that there continues to be a wide achievement gap between white students and their minority peers.

According to results released Monday , white students are still twice as likely as black or Hispanic students to have the reading and writing skills needed to be ready for college or a career. In math, white students are three times more likely to be prepared.

The results showed that one-third of high school juniors are not reading or writing well enough to begin college or a career, while 59% of juniors failed to meet the math standard.

Ajit Gopalakrishnan, chief performance officer for the state’s education department, says while many students are meeting standards, “We still have a long way to go.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss