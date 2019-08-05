Connecticut SAT numbers stay steady, show race gap

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Newly released results of the Connecticut SAT School Day show that there continues to be a wide achievement gap between white students and their minority peers.

According to results released Monday , white students are still twice as likely as black or Hispanic students to have the reading and writing skills needed to be ready for college or a career. In math, white students are three times more likely to be prepared.

The results showed that one-third of high school juniors are not reading or writing well enough to begin college or a career, while 59% of juniors failed to meet the math standard.

Ajit Gopalakrishnan, chief performance officer for the state’s education department, says while many students are meeting standards, “We still have a long way to go.”