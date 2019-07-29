Connecticut schools to study food insecurity at colleges

(WTNH) — Connecticut’s public colleges and universities are studying food insecurity problems on campuses.

Recently signed legislation calls for data on the number of students who can’t consistently buy healthy food. Right now, many schools have food pantries for students, faculty and staff.

One college official says the number of visits to those food pantries keeps growing every year. State officials are worried new changes in federal food assistance will worsen the problem.

A report on the issue is due next year.

