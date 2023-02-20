(WTNH) – Another earthquake hit Turkey. A new magnitude 6.4 quake hit on Monday in an area that was already devastated by a massive tremor two weeks ago.

More than 44,000 people have been killed, including three in Monday’s earthquake.

Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy led a round-table discussion about what more can be done to help Turkey and Syria.

Murphy, along with members of the Turkish and Syrian communities and local humanitarian organizations, spoke about what help can be provided. Some of these groups, including Connecticut-based AmeriCares, have people on the ground doing what they can to help.

Murphy says he’s hoping the U.S. can help with the rebuilding process and provide funds for education and care for kids. He was also asked about sanctions and the impact it’s had on Syria during this time of crisis.

“We have a lot of sanctions that apply to Syria right now because of their brutal dictator,” Murphy said. “We need to rethink those sanctions temporarily because it’s stopping a lot of money from going into Syria to rescue people. Just $200 donations that people want to make in Connecticut can’t get into Syria because of the sanctions.”

“I know there have been exceptions made within sanctions for humanitarian work, but I think American money is the biggest necessity right now in Syria,” said Farah Suede, Executive Vice President of the Student Body for the University of Connecticut. “We’re looking at a situation that has gone from precarious to tragic and I think it’s really important to step forward and to take a stand.”

There’s a sharp disagreement on Capitol Hill about removing the sanctions against Syria. Meanwhile, President Joe Biden and the U.S. Secretary of State announced nearly $200 million in earthquake assistance.