(WTNH) – While lawmakers in Connecticut are considering a new batch of gun laws proposed by Governor Ned Lamont, Connecticut’s U.S. Senators introduced a bill that would ban the manufacture and sale of assault weapons nationwide.

Assault weapons were banned in Connecticut a decade ago shortly after Sandy Hook. On Friday, Senators Chris Murphy and Richard Blumenthal kicked off their latest push to ban those guns nationwide.

The senators were surrounded by gun control advocates. Last year, the same bill passed the House but failed in the Senate. The bill would ban the sale, manufacture, or import of more than 200 specific types of assault weapons and also ban high-capacity magazines nationwide.

“Shooting after shooting, you see the same kind of weapon used,” Murphy said. “Because the shooter’s intent is mass murder and they know that the AR15, the assault weapon, is the best way to commit mass murder. That it does something different than almost every other gun out there.”

There has been no comment on this from the National Rifle Association yet. They are currently fighting an assault weapon ban by the State of Illinois, calling it a violation of the Second Amendment.

Assault weapons were banned nationally in this country for a decade after President Bill Clinton signed the law in 1994, but to get it passed, it had a sunset provision, so the law expired 10 years ago in 2004.

The senators are also introducing what they call a backup bill that would raise the sale for all firearms nationwide to 21.