Connecticut State Police give advice on how to survive a mass shooting

(WTNH) — Within hours of the El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio shooting, Connecticut State Police quickly posted lifesaving information on surviving a mass shooting.

Unfortunately with how common mass shootings have become, this is something families are going to have to talk about and troopers have some advice.

A post by Connecticut State Police pushed on their social media accounts on Sunday details how to survive a mass shooting. Three things to remember are run, hide, and fight.

As soon as you hear the gunfire, run. Know where your exits are, drop your belongings, and don’t look back.

Next, hide. If you are too close to the shooter to run and they don’t see you, hide and silence your phone. Even turn off vibration mode.

As a last resort, fight. This is if you are facing the shooter. Throw chairs, a fire extinguisher, anything around you to give you extra time.

