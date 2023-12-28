NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — A Connecticut State Police K-9 is being praised for finding narcotics during an arrest on Wednesday in Norwich, according to authorities.

Troopers observed an oncoming vehicle traveling in an opposing lane at 2:14 a.m. on Laurel Hill Avenue.

The troopers were able to avoid being stuck by the oncoming vehicle and promptly turned around to conduct a traffic stop.

Troopers made contact with the driver who was identified as Dillen B. Dye, 28, of Norwich. State police said he was exhibiting signs of impairment and troopers administered standardized field sobriety tests on scene. Dye did not perform the tests to standards.

During the investigation, troopers saw signs of possible criminal activity within the passenger compartment of the vehicle. State police then deployed K-9 Epic to further the investigation.

K-9 Epic alerted troopers to the presence of illegal narcotics in the truck of the vehicle and a drug factory.

Police seized the following evidence:10.5 grams of suspected cocaine with packaging material, 422 grams of suspected marijuana with packaging material, an electronic scale and cash.

Dye was taken to Connecticut State Police Troop E where he was processed and charged with operating under the influence and failure to maintain in a lane. He was released on a $500 bond for the above charges.

He was additionally charged two counts of intent to sell, operation of a drug factory and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Dye was released on a $5,000 surety bond for the above charges.

Dye is expected to appear on Jan. 11, 2024, at Norwich Superior Court.