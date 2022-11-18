NEW HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – One person was killed in a car crash in New Hartford on Friday afternoon at the intersection of Stedman Road, according to state police.

Police said a Ryder truck traveling westbound on Route 202 crossed the double yellow line in the roadway for an unknown reason and hit a Honda Odyssey EX head-on while it was traveling eastbound.

The woman driving the Ryder truck succumbed to the injuries she sustained in the crash. She was identified as Gena Marie Hartzell, 60, of Torrington.

The operator of the Honda Odyssey Ex was transported to a hospital in the local area for a possible injury. There has been no word on their condition as of this time.

The crash remains under investigation.