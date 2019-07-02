Connecticut State Police to step up patrols for July 4th weekend

CORRECT PHOTOGRAPHER FROM ANTHONY QUINTANO TO CORY LUM – In this Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018 photo provided by Civil Beat, cars drive past a highway sign that says “MISSILE ALERT ERROR THERE IS NO THREAT” on the H-1 Freeway in Honolulu. The state emergency officials announced human error as cause for a statewide announcement of […]

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – As the July 4th weekend approaches, Connecticut State Police have released travel safety tips and a list of scheduled roving patrols and DUI checkpoints across the state.

Troopers say they will be stepping up patrols in response to the thousands of drivers traveling across the state from Wednesday evening, July 3rd, to Sunday evening, July 7th.

Drivers are reminded to…

Buckle up

Adhere to the speed limit

Put down cell phones

Concentrate solely on driving

Designate a sober driver if planning to consume alcohol at holiday festivities

Call 911 if you are on the road and suspect a drunk driver

Law enforcement also remind drivers to obey the Move Over Law, which requires drivers to reduce speed when approaching stationary emergency vehicles and move over one lane from the breakdown lane if it is reasonable and safe to do so.

During the July 4th weekend last year, Troopers issued 995 speeding tickets, 2,530 moving violation tickets for instances such as texting or unsafe lane changes, 124 seat belt violation tickets and 38 DUI’s. There were 489 motor vehicle crashes which resulted in 62 injuries and three fatalities.

July 4th Weekend Patrols and Checkpoints

Troop C July 3, 5, 6 from 7 p.m. – 4 a.m. Roving DUI patrols Troop C patrol area

Troop D July 3, 4, 5, 6 from 7 p.m. – 4 a.m. Roving DUI patrols Troop D patrol area

Troop E July 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 from 7 p.m. – 4 a.m. Roving DUI patrols Troop E patrol area

July 5 from 7 p.m. – 3 a.m. DUI Checkpoint & BAT mobile Route 2 at Wheeler High School, North Stonington 297 Norwich-Westerly Road

Troop G July 3 from 7 p.m. – 3 a.m. Roving DUI patrols Interstates 95 and 91, Route 34 New Haven area

July 4 from 7 p.m. – 3 a.m. Roving DUI patrols Interstate 95, Routes 8 & 25 Bridgeport, Stratford, Trumbull area

July 5 from 7 p.m. – 3 a.m. Roving DUI patrols Interstate 95 in the Stamford/Norwalk/Greenwich area; Route 7 in Norwalk area

July 6 from 7 p.m. – 3 a.m. Roving DUI patrols Route 15 from NY state line to Sikorsky Bridge

July 7 from 7 p.m. – 3 a.m. Roving DUI patrols Interstate 95 in the Fairfield, Bridgeport, Stratford, Milford area

Troop H July 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 from 7 p.m. – 3 a.m. Roving DUI patrols Interstate 84 & 91 in Hartford; I-84 in West Hartford, East Hartford, Manchester and Windsor

July 6 from 7 p.m. – 3 a.m. DUI Checkpoint Interstate 84, Hartford

Troop I July 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 from 7 p.m. – 3 a.m. Roving DUI patrols Interstate 91 & 691, Route 15 New Haven to Middletown

Roving DUI patrols Route 8 Shelton to Waterbury

Troop K July 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 from 7 p.m. – 4 a.m. Roving DUI patrols Troop K patrol area

Troop L July 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 from 7 p.m. – 4 a.m. Roving DUI patrols Route 8 corridor between exits 37 & 42; Routes 6 & 64 in Woodbury; Routes 202 & 254 in Litchfield; Routes 7 & 341 in Kent; Routes 63 & 109 in Morris; Routes 45 & 47 in Washington; Routes 132 & 61 in Bethel; Route 4 in Burlington & Harwinton; Route 72 in Harwinton

