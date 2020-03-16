Breaking News
Governor announces closure of restaurants, bars in Connecticut due to coronavirus concerns
Connecticut State Trooper charged with DUI in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Connecticut State Trooper was arrested early Monday morning under DUI charges in Waterbury.

State Police say they received a 911 call at 12:50 a.m. on Monday for a report of a parked police cruiser on the right-hand shoulder of I-84 in Waterbury. When police arrived on scene, they say the vehicle’s hazard lights were on and the driver was asleep or unresponsive.

Police identified the driver as Shaquille Williams of Middletown, who agreed to take a field sobriety test and failed, according to responding officers.

Photo: CT State Police)

Williams was taken into custody and charged with DUI. He was released on a $500 nonsurety bond. He’s scheduled to appear in court in April.

