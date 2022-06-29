(WTNH) – The WNBA’s Connecticut Sun is taking some time off the court to help tackle the problem of food insecurity in the New London area.

The Sun partnered with Anthem Blue Cross/Blue Shield and Fresh New London to prepare free boxes of food for distribution on Wednesday morning.

“Food insecurity was going to skyrocket because of COVID, and it did, and that issue has only been exacerbated by the cost of food and gas right now, so our program went from 60 families a week. Now we are at 270 families a week,” said Esther Pendola, Food for the People.

Everyone who got food on Wednesday also got four free tickets to Sunday’s game.