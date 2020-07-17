Connecticut teens become CEOs amid COVID-19 pandemic

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Nearly 1,000 girls from 40 states graduated from Girls With Impact this week.

The Stamford-based company is the nation’s only live, online, mini-MBA designed program that helps women turn their passions into a business, nonprofit or project.

The girls, ages 12-18, underwent Girls With Impact’s live, online entrepreneurship academy, which was led by live business instructors.

It is an empowering program — even more so with the pandemic.

“Parents and students have been forced to turn to virtual education,” said CEO Jennifer Openshaw. “We’re proving that our young women can build confidence, business skills and college readiness. It’s good for them and good for our future.”

Openshaw, who worked her way up from a motel maid, spoke with News 8 about the program and it’s success.

With her were two local participants 18-year-old Jody Bell and 17-year-old Raian Jain, both of Fairfield.

Bell, who took the course for college advantage, has created a website that gives teenagers information they need about deportation. She said she got the idea after hearing worries from her friends about their parents being deported. She said the program has made her feel “powerful.”

Jain said she took the course because she knew it would give her skills — like public speaking — that she wouldn’t learn in high school. She is now helping students with how to public speak and give presentations.

Watch the video above for their full interview.

For those interested, the next session starts Aug. 3. To enroll, visit the organization’s website. The course costs $495.

Future Ready Workshops are 60-90 minutes and run $0-20.