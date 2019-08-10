Connecticut to receive upgrade to 9-1-1 centers

(WTNH) — Connecticut is getting an upgrade to its 9-1-1 call centers.

Connecticut is receiving more than $1 million in federal grant funding to install “next generation 9-1-1 capabilities.”

The program will create a faster, more resilient emergency system to boost public safety. Text messaging, image and video processing, and advanced mapping are among the improvements.

