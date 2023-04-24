WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A rash of car break-ins over the weekend in the Greater Hartford area has left a trail of broken glass and shattered plastic – from South Windsor to Wethersfield.

Victims told News 8 the break-ins happened in their driveways overnight. When they woke up, the victims saw their windows were smashed out, and their glove boxes had been pried open.

“I could see if they want to take the belongings inside, but there was nothing in there,” a victim told News 8.

The crime spree – has homeowners wondering, what more can they do?

The victims said they kept their cars locked and did not keep any valuables inside.

Police said the thieves could have been trying get garage door openers, or locking lug nuts in order to come back and steal the car’s wheels at a later time.

“It’s very sad and scary, especially for my family,” said Nurul Alam of Wethersfield.

Alam told News 8 that the thieves smashed out both windows in his Mercedes SUV and the passenger window on his son’s Mercedes Sedan. They discovered the neighbors on both sides of their home also had their cars broken into.

According to police, the car thieves also hit towns in Newington, South Windsor and Rocky Hill.

The thieves were caught on multiple home surveillance cameras, walking up driveways and approaching cars. Several neighbors had been hit before and now others are worried they will be next.