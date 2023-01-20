LEBANON, Conn. (WTNH) – A residential treatment facility in Connecticut is set to receive federal funding.

Lebanon Pines, which is one of the residential treatment facilities run by the Southeastern Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence (SCADD), will receive $915,000 in federal funding to make repairs and upgrades to its residential and treatment facilities.

The facility in Lebanon serves men with addiction and co-occurring mental health disorders.

The money comes from Community Project Request funding secured in the 2023 federal budget. It will help SCADD upgrade food service facilities, replace outdated communications equipment, and make necessary roof and sewer repairs.

“There’s a lot of upgrades we haven’t been able to make throughout the years because of funding limitations and this is really going to help us improve our infrastructure tremendously,” said Stacey Lawton, CEO of SCADD.

Because of the opioid crisis, getting a bed in one of the residential treatment facilities can be quite challenging and that continues. Every one of the facilities that SCADD runs has a waiting list.