MIDDLEBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – A big gift for a local veteran this Veteran’s Day!

Marine veteran Roger Rua of Naugatuck was given a free car thanks to the Military Warriors Support Foundation and Premier Subaru in Middlebury.

“I’m super overwhelmed, obviously it’s an important day being Veteran’s Day,” Rua said. “I’m very grateful and overcome with joy. I’m almost speechless. We never would have expected this.”

Rua was born and raised in Connecticut. He joined the military in 2010 was deployed to Afghanistan in 201. He was hurt in combat and given a Purple Heart.