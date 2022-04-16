NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Different Connecticut volunteer fire stations are reporting impersonation scams where the text advertises a discounted shirt, encouraging people to purchase the item.

No such deal exists.

Two volunteer stations have made posts on Facebook warning people of the scam. One is located in Seymour and another in Killingworth. With both located in different counties in Connecticut, this suggests the whole state is a target rather than a specific area.

The Great Hill Hose Company in Seymour shared an example of what the text scam may look like.

Photo provided by Seymour volunteer firefighters.

This is not the first time these scams have happened. WTNH has detailed similar scenarios around the state in 2018, 2019, and 2021.

The fire departments recommend anyone who receives this text to not accept the deal or click on the link.