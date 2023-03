A Seymour woman was killed after a deadly crash in Bridgeport on Monday afternoon, according to police.

(WTNH) — Two people, including one Connecticut resident, died in a single-car crash in Holliston, Massachusetts on Saturday night.

Haley Gens, 23, was a Connecticut resident and a passenger in the car driven by Joshua Taylor, 23. Taylor was a Holliston resident.

The car was traveling at a high speed when it rolled over, left the road and hit a tree. Both people in the car were pronounced dead on scene.

The crash remains an active investigation.