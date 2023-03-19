SCARSDALE, N.Y. (WTNH) – Five Connecticut residents, all under the age of 18, lost their lives during a car crash in New York early Saturday morning, according to Westchester County Public Safety (WCPS).

A truck holding six passengers, with ages ranging from 8 to 17, drove down the Hutchinson River Parkway Saturday morning. The WCPS states that at 12:20 A.M. the vehicle veered off the parkway, struck a tree and burst into flames. Five passengers, including the 16-year-old driver, died in the crash.

The sixth passenger, and only survivor, was a 9-year-old boy who escaped from the cargo area of the truck. An ambulance took the boy to the Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla, N.Y. where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

All of the deceased were from Derby, Conn., according to the WCPS. The details of the crash are still being investigated.