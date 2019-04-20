"Operation Basket" makes care packages for families of service members deployed overseas

NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) - Making Easter a little happier for families of service members deployed overseas.

Elected leaders, veterans, and Girl Scouts made "Easter dinner care packages" on Friday at Stew Leonard's in Newington.

They'll be delivered to military families across Connecticut this weekend.

Each care package contains a ham, mashed potatoes, other easter dinner necessities, and candy.

Shoppers also wrote notes to the military families.