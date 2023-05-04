TurboTax products sit on display at Costco on January 28, 2016 in Foster City, California. (Photo by Kimberly White/Getty Images for TurboTax)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — More than 41,700 Connecticut residents who have used TurboTax will receive a collective $1.27 million in settlement checks this month, according to an announcement Thursday from Connecticut Attorney General William Tong.

The money is part of a $141 million national settlement announced last year. About 4.4 million people in the U.S. qualify for the settlement.

Those who are eligible will be contacted by email by Rust Consulting, with checks mailed throughout May. Eligible customers filed federal tax returns through TurboTax in 2016, 2017 and 2018 and were eligible to file for free under the IRS Free File Program.

The amount a person receives will depend on how many years they used TurboTax during that timeframe. The average customer is expected to receive about $30.

The settlement surrounds TurboTax charging customers for tax services that were marketed as being free for low-income households.