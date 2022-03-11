WINDSOR, Conn (WTNH) – One person is dead after a car crashed into a utility pole in Windsor on Day Hill Road early Friday morning.

Upon arrival at the scene, the Windsor Police Department found the operator of the vehicle to be unresponsive. Officers and emergency response personnel were able to get the driver out of the vehicle and performed life-saving measures for several minutes before the individual was pronounced dead. The car’s operator was the only person in the vehicle, according to the Windsor Police Department.

The North Central Motor Vehicle Accident Reconstruction squad was activated and responded to the scene. The traffic on Day Hill Road was detoured to Baker Hollow Road while the scene was being investigated by members NCMARS, according to the Windsor Police Department.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Department at 860) 688-5273.

