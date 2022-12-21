Conn. (WTNH) — Christmas is just a few days away, but some people are cutting it close by waiting until the absolute last-second to buy gifts.

There are three types of gift-givers: people who did all their shopping months ago and don’t need to panic, those who don’t give much thought to presents until after Thanksgiving and then kick themselves into present mode, and those who forget or simply choose to do everything last minute.

According to a new survey by the coupon, promo code, and deal finder site CouponBirds, 1 in 4 Connecticut men admit they wait until Christmas Eve to buy their partner’s presents. They’re not alone, however, as 8% of women were guilty of the same festive panic-buy.

In addition to the late shopping, 1 in 3 admit they secretly re-sold a gift their partner gave them for Christmas, and over half of Nutmeggers said they self-gift during the holidays.

Sometimes, shopping for your partner can be anxiety-inducing. Over half of those surveyed said buying presents for their significant other gives them anxiety, asking questions like: what if they don’t like it, what if it’s the wrong size, or what if they don’t like the smell of the fragrance?



Money also plays a role in the shopping, as 24% of couples said they keep a mental note of how much their partner spends on them so they can stay in the same range. On average, couples said they spend around $140 on each other.

Though at the end of the day, the thought alone is the more meaningful sentiment than the actual monetary value of the gift.

“You don’t need to spend a lot to make your partner feel treasured,” Tricia Smith of CouponBirds said. “Sometimes it really is the little things that count.”