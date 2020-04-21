$1 million settlement reached in UConn student death

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The parents of a University of Connecticut student who was run over and killed by a campus fire department truck in 2016 have settled a wrongful death lawsuit against the state and other defendants for about $1 million.

A probate court official told The Associated Press on Monday that the settlement details were filed late last month. Police say 19-year-old Jeffny Pally, of West Hartford, fell asleep in front of a fire department garage door after drinking alcohol at an off-campus party.

She was run over by a department SUV that was responding to what turned out to be a false alarm.