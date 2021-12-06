$10-million in grants awarded to fund Long Island Sound projects

Conn. (WTNH) — A huge effort is underway to improve the health of Long Island Sound.

Monday, $10-million in grants from state and federal agencies were awarded to fund dozens of projects.

That money will go toward projects that will improve water quality, clean up trash and other debris, and restore wildlife habitats. And more money is on the way.

The recently-passed bipartisan infrastructure bill is the biggest investment in water the federal government has ever made.

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) told News 8, “Every one of these dollars is a force multiplier. It will have ripple effects throughout Long Island Sound and all of Connecticut because we know that it is vital to our ecology and ecosystem that we protect this national treasure which is the largest estuary in the United States.”

That new law is sending more than $100-million to the Long Island Sound Geographic Program.