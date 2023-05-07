HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Spring has sprung, the flowers are blooming, the birds are singing — and it’s time to hit the trail for a new adventure.

With a multitude of state parks, there is a trail out there for everyone. Parking at state parks is free if you have a Connecticut license plate, and there are options for different ability levels.

AllTrails compiles lists of best hikes from user reviews, and categorizes them further by looking at trails that allow dogs, paths that are the best to take kids on and outdoor spaces that are wheelchair-friendly. News 8 looked at the overall list of highest-rated trails, which tend to be popular routes that lean toward the easy side.

Be sure to check the weather before you take the trails, and bring plenty of water, snacks and sunscreen.

Here are the top 10 trails in Connecticut, according to AllTrails.

10. Rattlesnake Mountain via Metacomet Trail

Location: Farmington

Difficulty: Moderate

Length: 2.5 miles

Elevation Gain: 396 feet

Details: This out-and-back trail is also a popular spot for rock climbing and running. The hike gives you the chance to see wildflowers, critters, a cave and great views.

9. Vista and Devil’s Oven via Orange Trail Loop

Location: Devil’s Hopyard State Park in East Haddam

Difficulty: Moderate

Length: 2.2 miles

Elevation Gain: 462 feet

Details: Don’t let the name scare you, this hike will only take you a little over an hour to finish, and is a great option for birders. AllTrailers reviewers note seeing snakes and wild turkeys along the way. The trail also gives you the chance to see Chapman Falls, access some bouldering and walk to a scenic overlook.

8. Mirror Lake, Castle Craig, Merimere Reservoir Loop

Location: Hubbard Park in Meriden

Difficulty: Moderate

Length: 4.4 miles

Elevation Gain: 797 feet

Details: When else do you have a chance to end a hike with a castle? While the recommended route is 4.4 miles, AllTrails hikers note that there are different paths to take that can make the path easier.

7. Bluff Point State Park and Coastal Reserve Trail

Location: Bluff Point State Park in Groton

Difficulty: Easy

Length: 3.6 miles

Elevation Gain: 154 feet

Details: The loop will take about 70 minutes to complete, according to AllTrails. Hikers have noted that the path is wheelchair-friendly, great for horseback riding and an easy route to bring kids along for. Try it to experience a peaceful walk with views of the water.

6. Chauncey Peak Trail

Location: Giuffrida Park in Meriden

Difficulty: Moderate

Length: 2.2 miles

Elevation Gain: 351 feet

Details: This loop features a slight elevation gain, which makes it a popular hike. The parking lot is nearly full on Saturdays, according to AllTrails reviewers, so arrive early. Tackle this path for a stunning view of a reservoir.

5. Talcott Mountain Yellow Trail

Location: Talcott Mountain State Park in Simsbury

Difficulty: Moderate

Length: 2.5 miles

Elevation Gain: 423 feet

Details: This loop trail will take a little over an hour to finish, according to AllTrails hikers. The path is recommended for April through October. The first half mile is considered the hardest of the trail, but is worth it for the wildflowers. However, hikers warn, be sure to bring plenty of bug spray.

4. Wadsworth Falls Loop

Location: Wadsworth Falls State Park in Middletown

Difficulty: Easy

Length: 3.6 miles

Elevation Gain: 364 feet

Details: This breezy hike will take about 90 minutes to finish, according to AllTrails. Expect to walk through wooded areas, see some wildflowers and experience a waterfall. Hikers noted that there is plenty of parking nearby.

3. Bear Mountain Trail

Location: Mount Riga State Park in Taconic

Difficulty: Moderate

Length: 6.1 miles

Elevation Gain: 1,683 feet

Details: Looking for more of a climb? Try this trail, which is recommended for March through November. The path is considered an excellent spot for backpacking, rock climbing, running and bird watching. Bring a camera when you go — the wildflowers are known to be spectacular.

2. Ragged Mountain Blue and Red Blazed Loop

Location: Ragged Mountain Memorial Preserve in Berlin

Difficulty: Moderate

Length: 5.6 miles

Elevation Gain: 843 feet

Details: Expect to spend 2.5 hours completing this loop, according to AllTrails users. The area is a favorite spot for birders and mountain bikers, but can also be muddy and rocky. The trail will give you views of the Wassel Reservoir, send you along cliff faces and give you access to a waterfall.

Location: Sleeping Giant State Park in Hamden

Difficulty: Easy

Length: 3.1 miles

Elevation Gain: 597 feet

Details: A crowd favorite during the colorful fall, Sleeping Giant also boasts impressive foliage in the spring, as well. The out-and-back trail takes the top spot because of its accessibility, availability to parking and the tower at the summit.