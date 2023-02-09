Conn. (WTNH) — The snow this winter has been minimal, and to many Connecticut residents, the season has seemed rather mild.

But back in 2013, this was not the case. One infamous blizzard blanketed the state, covering some areas with over 30 inches of snow, just over two feet. People waded through mounds of snow and ice to get to their destinations, and tens of thousands lost power.

Bridgeport was one of the areas most impacted by the inclement weather. The city was still digging itself out of the snow 10 days after it hit. The residents were fuming, angry that the city had not unearthed them from the snow.

On Feb. 9, 2013, New Haven was recorded having 36 inches of snow, one of the largest instances of snowfall in Connecticut’s history.

Though in legacy the blizzard of 2013 does not hold a candle to the blizzard of ’78, the two storms were equally matched in strength.

In both storms, coastal flooding and power outages wrecked havoc on the state. Schools and businesses were closed for days, and cars were left abandoned in streets as drivers waited for them to be dug out.

When only looking at snowfall, the storm of 2013 has 1978’s snowfall beat by several inches.

But the storm’s legacy was not the only one that continues a decade later. Experts and poiticians frequently commend former Connecticut Gov. Dan Malloy for his handling of the major weather event. His reaction to the blizzard was widely remembered, and still is, years later.

Connecticut has not been ravaged by anything like the infamous blizzard of 2013 since. And hopefully, should it ever happen again, now we know the best ways to dig out abandoned street cars.