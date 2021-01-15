100+ CT National Guard members deploy to DC today ahead of Inauguration Day

(WTNH) — On Friday, some members of the Connecticut National Guard left for Washington, DC as more protests could be on the way.

The country and the state are leaning heavily on our Connecticut National Guard. Not only have they been called up to protect Connecticut leading up to Inauguration Day. But on Friday, more than 100 soldiers boarded three different planes heading for Washington, DC.

They are part of an elite military police unit. They are trained for just this sort of mission and have been deployed many times all around the world.

Due to the nature of the deployment, the National Guard cannot release many details for security reasons, like exact numbers and specific units. But every member of the guard, as they get on the plane and fly to Washington DC, they understand the significance of this mission.

“They do have specialized training in security and protection in these sorts of missions. Some of the things we expect them to be doing traffic control points, entry control points or just general security like you see on the news,” Cpt. Dave Pytlik.

So when will the soldiers be returning back to Connecticut? That remains to be determined. It could be a week or maybe even just a little bit longer depending on how things go.