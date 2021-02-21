100+ voters, advocates to testify in support of no-excuse absentee, early voting in CT

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Over 100 Connecticut voters and advocates are set to testify Monday in support of no-excuse absentee and early voting.

We saw a surge in voting by mail in last summer’s primary and last fall’s general presidential election due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

These communities will be pushing State lawmakers to pass two state constitutional amendments that would allow for both in our state.

79 percent of voters are in favor of early voting. 73 percent in favor of absentee voting.