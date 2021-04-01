100,000 appointments likely on first day of open COVID vaccinations

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont says about 100,000 appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations are expected to be made on Thursday.
It’s the first day that anyone 16 years and older is allowed in Connecticut to sign up to get a shot. The Democrat says the state has a good supply of vaccine, despite news that a batch of Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine failed quality standards and can’t be used.
Lamont says Connecticut has received its supply for this week and next week’s supply is on schedule.
He didn’t rule out a possible slowdown of J&J vaccines in the following weeks.