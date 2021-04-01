100,000 appointments likely on first day of open COVID vaccinations

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont says about 100,000 appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations are expected to be made on Thursday.

It’s the first day that anyone 16 years and older is allowed in Connecticut to sign up to get a shot. The Democrat says the state has a good supply of vaccine, despite news that a batch of Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine failed quality standards and can’t be used.

Lamont says Connecticut has received its supply for this week and next week’s supply is on schedule.

He didn’t rule out a possible slowdown of J&J vaccines in the following weeks.