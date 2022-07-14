Conn. (WTNH) — Monkeypox cases continue to rise in the state, reaching 11 total diagnoses in Connecticut, the Department of Public Health announced Thursday.

According to the DPH, all 11 patients are between the ages of 20 and 50, residing in Fairfield, New Haven, and Hartford counties. The majority of these patients have not been hospitalized, officials said.

The first monkeypox case was announced in Connecticut on July 5. While anyone can get and spread the virus, health officials said the current cases are primarily spreading through gay, bisexual, and other men who have had sex with men. Those who have had multiple or anonymous sex partners are at high risk.

Since the state’s current case count is low, Connecticut has not received an allotment for a monkeypox vaccine at this time, though officials said doses are expected in the coming weeks. Vaccinations will be recommended for those who are close contacts of people with monkeypox, have been exposed to the virus, or have increased risk of being exposed to the virus.

DPH Commissioner Manisha Juthani, MD, said monkeypox spreads through close, prolonged contact with another person who is infected.

“This might include coming into contact with skin lesions, or body fluids, sharing clothes or other materials that have been used by an infected person, or inhaling respiratory droplets during prolonged face-to-face contact,” Juthani said. “Residents who are concerned about fever, swollen glands, and a new rash, should contact their health care provider.”

Monkeypox diagnostic testing is available at LabCorp, Mayo Clinic, and Quest.

For more information regarding monkeypox, visit the CDC or DPH webpages.