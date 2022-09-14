SIMSBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A hero’s honor Wednesday night for 11 members of the Simsbury Police Department and volunteer fire company.

Together they helped rescue a couple and their two dogs from a fire at their home on Bushy Hill Road.

It happened in the early morning hours of July 6th. That’s when homeowner Tom Gaffey called 911 – saying his house was on fire – and that he, his wife, and their pets were trapped on the second floor.

“The thought of going out of the bedroom window at 2:30 in the morning is really kind of sobering but that’s when first responders jumped into action – and did what they were trained to do – save lives,” said homeowner Tom Gaffey.

The five officers and six firefighters involved were given certificates of commendation at Wednesday’s ceremony recognizing their good work.