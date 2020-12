(WTNH) — The state is awarding $13 million to twelve cities and towns to modernize and rehabilitate housing for low and moderate-income families.

Eligible projects must be in a city or town with fewer than 50,000 people. The projects must have a focus on improving neighborhoods, eliminating blight and attracting economic development.

Some of the money will be going to Ansonia, Cheshire, Naugatuck and Ledyard.