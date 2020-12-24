13th Conn. prisoner dies, ACLU calls for inmate vaccinations

Another Connecticut prison inmate has died from complications of COVID-19 and prisoner-rights advocates are calling on Gov. Ned Lamont to do more to protect those incarcerated in Connecticut from the novel coronavirus.

The death was the 13th in the prison system during the pandemic, the second reported this week and the fifth in the last month. The latest fatalities were both 69-year-old men who had been transferred in the last month from the medical ward at the MacDougall-Walker prison in Suffield to an outside hospital.

The ACLU of Connecticut is calling on the governor to order the release of more inmates to help deal with the problem.