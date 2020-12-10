14,000 teachers, staff, parents sign petition calling on Lamont for more COVID-19 protection in schools

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Nearly 14,000 Connecticut teachers and community members have signed a petition saying not enough is being done to keep students and staff safe from the coronavirus.

The Education Union Coalition, on behalf of the thousands of residents, delivered that petition addressed to Governor Ned Lamont to the State Capitol Thursday.

The coalition says action needs to be taken as COVID-19 cases rise across the state. They are asking the governor to enforce strict and consistent statewide safety protocols for schools. They are also calling for transparency in reporting COVID-19 cases and how districts are responding.

If neither of these actions can be taken, the coalition is asking for the state to shift to full-time remote learning until after the holiday season.

Governor Lamont has said that districts are reporting their numbers, and the data can be accessed on the state’s website. He also said that thus far, COVID-19 spread is not coming from attending school.

Education Commissioner Miguel Cardona has also said the spread of the virus, according to the data, is not happening in schools, but in community spread at home and in small social groups.

Watch the video above for more.