15-year-old girl struck by vehicle in Plainfield

PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 15-year-old girl was struck by a vehicle in Plainfield Sunday afternoon, police report.

The Plainfield Police Department, Plainfield Fire Department, and Canterbury Police Department responded to the the scene. According to authorities, Russell Lyons, 15, was walking northbound on Norwich Road around 2:41 p.m. when she was hit by a 2018 Dodge Caravan. The driver of the car, 41-year-old Jessica Charette of West Warwick, Rhode Island, had failed to maintain proper lane, police said.

Lyons was evaluated on scene by members of both the PFD and CFD before being transported to Plainfield Backus Emergency Care Center. At this time, police have reported minor injuries.

Although Charette had originally fled the scene, officials said she was located shortly after in the Wauregan village of Plainfield. She was cited for Evading Responsibility and Failure to Maintain Proper Lane.

