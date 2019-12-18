16-year-old driver crashes into school bus, 1 student with minor injury

Breaking News
Waterbury police searching for wanted suspect of 2 shootings
FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Police responded to a school bus crash in Farmington Wednesday morning.

According to the Farmington Police Department, a school bus carrying sixteen students was struck by a car around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of New Britain Avenue and Oakridge Drive.

Police say the 16-year-old driver of the car was at fault for a stop sign violation.

One student was transported for treatment of a minor injury. The remaining students were transferred to another bus.

