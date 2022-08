NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A $16 million grant will help close the last gap in the 84-mile-long Farmington Canal Heritage Trail.

The multi-use trail runs from New Haven to Northampton, Massachusetts.

The final section will close the last gap in the Farmington Valley and connect it to the CTfastrak station in downtown New Britain.

The grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation will go to the Capitol Region Council of Governments.