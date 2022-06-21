BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A teenager and child were seriously injured after a car struck them on a scooter in Bridgeport on Friday, according to police.

The Bridgeport Police Department responded to calls of a crash at the corner of East Windsor and Housatonic Avenues around 4 p.m. involving a stand-up scooter. Police, fire crews, and AMR responded to the incident.

A 17-year-old and a three-year-old were seriously injured, police said. Both remain at Yale New Haven Hospital with serious injuries.

The City of Bridgeport First Responders said they’re sending out thoughts and prayers to all involved.

This is an ongoing investigation.

