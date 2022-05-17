EAST HAMPTON, Conn. (WTNH) — An 18-year-old and his grandfather were arrested in East Hampton for manufacturing illegal AR-15 assault rifles, police said.

The East Hampton Police Department responded to a report of an adult resident in town manufacturing illegal guns. During an investigation, police identified the suspect as 18-year-old Clayton Hobby and found that he was manufacturing the guns with his grandfather, 64-year-old Kerry Schunk.

Police said they located and seized multiple “ghost gun” AR-15 rifles in various stages of assembly, including one that was converted to shoot fully automatic. In addition to the rifles, three “ghost gun” polymer handguns were located.

15 high capacity magazines and approximately 1,000 rounds of ammunition were also located in close proximity to the weapons, police said.

Photo courtesy East Hampton Police Department

Hobby was charged with three counts of possession of an assault weapon, three counts of criminal possession of a pistol criminal possession of ammunition. Hobby was also charged with the manufacturing of a machine gun, 15 counts of high-capacity magazines, and risk of injury.

Hobby was held on a $250,000 surety bond.

Schunk was charged with three counts of conspiracy to commit possession of an assault weapon, three counts of conspiracy to commit criminal possession of a pistol, conspiracy to commit manufacture of a machine gun, conspiracy to commit criminal possession of ammunition, and conspiracy to commit possession of high capacity machines, and interfering with an officer.

Schunk was held on a $100,000 surety bond.